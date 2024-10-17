2 Astros players who could see a larger role in 2025, and 2 who should not

The Houston Astros' 2024 season came to a close much sooner than the fanbase would have hoped. The Astros were bounced from the postseason by the upstart Detroit Tigers, and now the focus is on the offseason and how Houston can get back to the playoffs in 2025.

But with a new season will come some new faces and new roles as well. Astros fans saw players like Hunter Brown and Seth Martinez take on bigger roles in 2024, but Ryan Pressly was no longer the closer after Houston agreed to sign Josh Hader to a five-year deal.

The same thing will happen to a handful of players next season. Which two Astros players will undoubtedly take on a larger role in 2025, and who should probably stay in their lane?

2 Astros players who could see a larger role in 2025

Spencer Arrighetti, Astros pitcher

The Astros could lose two prominent starting pitchers this offseason. Though former Cy Young Award-winner Justin Verlander may want to come back in 2025, it may not be with the Astros. Yusei Kikuchi had an abundance of success after being traded to Houston this past summer, but he'll be a free agent this offseason.

With Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez leading the Astros rotation in 2025, Houston is going to need a solid No. 3 starter. There's certainly hope that Luis Garcia and Jose Urquidy return to form after missing last season with injuries, but Spencer Arrighetti might be Houston's best option.

This past season, Arrighetti was seen as a back-of-the-rotation starter and even began the year in the minor leagues. More will be expected from the right-hander heading into spring training next season, and Arrighetti's rookie performance should give Houston enough confidence to plug him into the rotation from Day 1 in 2025.

Zach Dezenzo, Astros infielder

Who knows what the Astros will do at first and third base this offseason? Rumors of the likes Pete Alonso and Paul Goldschmidt coming to H-Town will continue to circulate until those two players find a new home this winter.

But regardless of who the Astros pursue in free agency, Zach Dezenzo will have a bigger role in 2025. The Astros infielder had a cup of coffee in the big leagues this past season and was even part of the playoff roster. But next season, more will be expected from the club's No. 5 prospect.

Dezenzo has back-to-back minor league seasons with an .850 OPS or higher and notched 25 games at Triple-A last season. There's little more for the 24-year-old to prove in the minors. Dezenzo has a great chance to break camp with the big league club next March, and depending on how the offseason unfolds, could even be in the Astros starting lineup on Opening Day.

2 Astros players who should not see a larger role in 2025

Jake Meyers, Astros outfielder

It's time for the Astros to stop pretending that Jake Meyers is equipped to handle the rigors of being an everyday player in the majors. It's just not true. Meyers plays above-average defense, but his offense isn't good enough to be on the lineup card night in and night out.

The 2024 season confirmed what all Astros fans already know — Meyers is a utility outfielder. The 28-year-old is the type of player managers sub in during the eighth inning when you're up 6-3 and want to provide some extra defense to maintain the lead. But giving Meyers three to four at-bats per game is not a wise strategy if you're looking to score runs.

Meyers hit .219/.286/.360 in 2024 with an 85 OPS+. Those numbers fall right in line with his career slash line of .228/.292/.371. It's time for the Astros to hand the reins over to one of their young outfield prospects like Jacob Melton or Pedro León, and push Meyers to the bench - or off the roster completely.

Jon Singleton, Astros first baseman

Jon Singleton played in over 100 games last season for one reason, and one reason only. Jose Abreu was so bad that Houston had to admit their mistake and cut ties with their 2022 free agent acquisition. They then needed someone to take over at first base, and it just so happens that Singleton was on the Astros roster.

It's been a long road back to the big leagues for the former top prospect, and Singleton should be commended for his determination. But the Astros cannot go into next season with the 33-year-old as their starting first baseman. Singleton is a platoon bat. Period! End of story! Singleton hit .258/.350/.423 against right-handed pitching. But against southpaws, that line dropped to just .145/.207/.250.

If Houston is serious about contending for a World Series championship in 2025, Singleton cannot be in the starting lineup on a regular basis. While Astros GM Dana Brown has downplayed the need to upgrade first base, Singleton's stats are a great example of why changes to the roster must be made.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors