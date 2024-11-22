Nothing has been decided when it comes to Alex Bregman's future in Houston, but the longer this saga drags out, the more like it becomes that the two-time All-Star won't be wearing an Astros' uniform in 2025.

If that indeed comes to pass, then Houston Astros GM Dana Brown needs to act quickly. Though some MLB insiders have linked the Astros to Willy Adames, there are better options available, and some that might not come with a $150 million price tag attached.

Recent rumors have surfaced out of Philadelphia that third baseman Alec Bohm is on the trade block. Strangely enough, if Bregman doesn't wind up back in Houston, the Philadelphia Phillies have been listed as a prime candidate to sign him this offseason. While that idea, in and of itself, has obvious irony attached, the notion of trading for Bohm should be on the Astros' minds if Bregman signs elsewhere.

This Astros-Phillies trade could fill Alex Bregman's role in Houston

Bohm had an up-and-down 2024 campaign. His first half earned him a trip to the All-Star Game, and a chance to wow in the Home Run Derby. From Opening Day through June 30, Bohm hit .300/.350/.489 with 28 doubles, 10 home runs, and 68 RBI. And while his numbers didn't fall off a cliff after that, Bohm posted a slash line of just .253/.306/.392 from July 1 through the end of the season.

First-pitch Bohm bomb 💣



📺: FOX and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/VhFmpUUdwN — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2022

The Astros and Phillies may be able to work out a mutually beneficial trade. Of course the Phillies aren't just going to give Bohm away. The 28-year-old has two years of team control remaining and a career 105 OPS+. But Philly is in need of backend reliever, and the Astros just happen to have one of those.

The Astros are looking to unload Ryan Pressly and his $14 million salary. Perhaps Houston could sweeten the pot with a top prospect not named Jacob Melton. Would a combination of Pressly and Brice Matthews get a deal done? Astros fans would hate to give up so quickly on a prospect like Matthews, but if you're going to take a big swing for a player like Bohm, it's not going to come cheap.

Astros fans are still holding out hope that Bregman returns to H-Town next season, but Jim Crane's comments makes it harder and harder to see the two sides finding common ground during contract negotiations.

