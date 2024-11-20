Alex Bregman makes official decision on Astros' qualifying offer

In the most unsurprising news of the offseason thus far, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has officially declined the team's qualifying offer. Bregman will be joining Juan Soto and Teoscar Hernández, both of whom rejected their QO's as well.

This is hardly shocking, and really more of a formality. The qualifying offer has its advantages for both team and player, but in this instance, there was no way Bregman was going to forgo free agency and sign what amounts to a one-year, $21.05 million contract.

Alex Bregman officially declined Astros' qualifying offer

Bregman is looking to secure a mega-deal this offseason, and he's earned the right to do just that. Bregman has been part of the Houston organization since he was drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2012 and his five-year, $100 million extension was up at the end of the 2024 season. While Astros fans have been dreading the idea of Bregman leaving Houston all offseason, it's not as if the front office didn't know this day was coming.

There've been ongoing contract negotiations all offseason between the Astros and Bregman's representation, and after having officially rejected the qualifying offer, Houston guarantees themselves an extra draft pick if the two-time All-Star signs elsewhere. Because the Astros surpassed the luxury tax threshold, that draft selection will come at the end of Round 4.

To no one's surprise, Alex Bregman declined the Astros' qualifying offer. Houston will get a 2025 draft pick after the fourth round if Bregman signs elsewhere. This does not preclude the Astros from pursuing a reunion — it was a formality to give them compensation if he leaves. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) November 19, 2024

But Astros fans don't care about the draft compensation, they want Bregman back in Space City for the rest of his career. Though owner Jim Crane has long shied away from the idea of handing out a contract longer than six years, he may have to break that rule this winter if he hopes to keep Bregman around.

Many MLB experts foresee Bregman signing a deal similar to what Matt Chapman agreed to with the San Francisco Giants last offseason. The six-year, $151 million is easily within Bregman's reach, and many pundits believe he could get a seven or eight-year contract.

The longer this saga goes on, the more unlikely a reunion is. It's probable that Bregman, his representation, and even the Astros are waiting to see how the Juan Soto sweepstakes plays out. If Soto doesn't rejoin the New York Yankees or spurns the New York Mets' mega-offer, both teams will be in play for Bregman's services this offseason.

