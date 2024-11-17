New Kyle Tucker extension concerns a huge factor in Astros’ Alex Bregman negotiations

It is only the middle of November, and Houston Astros fans are already experiencing a bit of Alex Bregman free agency fatigue. It is abundantly clear that Bregman's future is the Astros' top priority to resolve right now, and any other plans they may have for free agency or the trade market hinge almost completely on how those negotiations go.

Given that Scott Boras clients tend to take their time (to put it kindly) in making their decisions to try and maximize what they end up getting, Astros fans may be in for a bit of a wait as a result.

Houston's pursuit of a reunion with Bregman has a number of hurdles to overcome. Their payroll is already pretty tight as things stand, so signing Bregman might require trading a guy like Ryan Pressly, if not more players in order to make the finances work. Bregman is also going to be a hot commodity this offseason, which greatly increases the likelihood of a bidding war for him that could quickly exceed the Astros' comfort level.

One other consideration for Houston is that in addition to wanting to keep Bregman, getting extensions done with Kyle Tucker and Framber Valdez remain high on their wish list. However, a recent report from ESPN's Jeff Passan suggests that concerns over extending Tucker could actually work in favor of bringing Bregman back into the fold.

Tucker's lofty extension demands helps explain why Astros are pushing hard for Bregman this offseason

No one with any brain cells thought that locking up Tucker was going to be cheap. Despite dealing with a rough injury in 2024, Tucker is still one of the best young players in baseball and deserves to be compensated well for what he has accomplished thus far.

However, Passan's report suggests that one reason why Houston is pushing to sign Bregman back is because they do not feel good about extending Tucker as he is "looking at a $300 million-plus deal." The Astros under Dana Brown have shown a willingness to keep their stars around, but there has been little indication that they are willing to pony up that kind of cash for one player on a long-term deal like that, especially with the contracts they already have on their books.

Things could change quickly, however. If Bregman's market accelerates beyond what Houston is willing to offer, circling back to Tucker or Valdez to lock them up instead could make a ton of sense. Brown is already positioning himself as the good guy in these negotiations, and if Bregman moves on, Brown could also pivot to external upgrades pretty quickly.

Whatever the Astros end up doing, the takeaway here is that the odds are significantly lower now that Houston will be able to keep Tucker around after the 2025 season. How the Astros plan for his potential departure and deal with this realization from a roster-building perspective will tell us even more going forward.

