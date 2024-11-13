Astros' Alex Bregman pursuit could be hampered as rumored contender emerges

The longer the Alex Bregman saga drags on, the more anxious the Houston Astros fanbase becomes. While there remains a good deal of optimism that a deal between the two parties will come to fruition, recent reporting suggests that new suitor has emerged.

According to ESPN's Buster Olney, a rival evaluator predicted that the Philadelphia Phillies would land Bregman this offseason, stating that his swing and strong defense would be rather appealing to reigning NL East champions.

Whispers have centered around teams like the New York Yankees and New York Mets — assuming one or both miss out on Juan Soto — as a potential landing spot for Bregman. But this is the first Astros fans have heard about the Phillies entering the mix.

Astros' Alex Bregman pursuit could be hampered as Phillies emerge as potential suitor

Rumors are already swirling throughout Philly about the front office's desire to trade the likes of Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm. Shedding Castellanos' contract (two years, $40 million remaining) and moving Bohm would open up a spot on the roster and enable them to afford Bregman's high-dollar deal.

Don't get too discouraged, Astros fans. 'Tis the season for dozens of rumors, and Astros GM Dana Brown has remained confident since the season concluded that a deal between the team and Bregman will get done. There's increased pressure on Brown to secure Bregman for the long haul after referring to third base as Houston's top priority this offseason.

The most interesting prediction heard from a rival evaluator: The Phillies land Alex Bregman. His swing translates in that park, strong defense, lots of postseason scar tissue. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) November 13, 2024

The Astros do not have a contingency plan if Bregman leaves; be it to Philadelphia or somewhere else. Houston's best internal replacement for Bregman might be Mauricio Dubón, but that's a major drop off from two-time All-Star.

The MLB Winter Meetings will be here before you know it, and if the Astros and Bregman don't have a deal in place by then, it may be time for the fanbase to panic. Though Bregman's negotiations are likely tied up due to the current contract talks with fellow Scott Boras client Juan Soto, those are expected to result in a new deal by the time the MLB Winter Meetings conclude.

While certainly not the last team Astros' fans should expect to hear enter the Bregman sweepstakes, the fact that the Phillies have entered the chat could hamper Houston's negotiations. Philadelphia has deep pockets, and that city is hungry for a World Seres championship.

