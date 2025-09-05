Setback for Astros outfielder could open door to painful reunion

While the full extent of Meyers’ injury isn’t known, it would be another frustrating setback for the Astros that would likely open the door for a reunion with the recently demoted Chas McCormick.

Jake Meyers' setback could mean Astros will have to give Chas McCormick another chance

Earlier this week, the Astros demoted McCormick to Triple-A after he had gone 1-for-16 over his last 12 games — a span that shows how little he was playing, and how poorly he had been doing while he was on the field. In total, he hit just .210 with one home run and five RBI across 100 at-bats for the Astros this year.

Part of the reason the Astros likely felt comfortable sending McCormick down was the impending return of Meyers, who is in the midst of a career year but has been on the injured list since the middle of July due to a calf strain.

McCormick will have to spend at least 10 days in the minors after being sent down, though he could come back sooner if he’s being recalled as the 27th man in a doubleheader or in place of an injured player.

For now, the Astros will have to make do with an outfield that consists of some combination of Taylor Trammell, Mauricio Dubón, Jacob Melton, Cam Smith and Jesús Sánchez. Not exactly a murder’s row.

Even if Alvarez’s return and Christian Walker heating up has lengthened the Astros’ lineup, they’re going to need all the help they can get as they trend to scratch and claw their way toward a National League West crown.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill