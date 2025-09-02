September is here, and the Houston Astros are still (surprisingly) atop the American League West standings with just under a month to play in the 2025 season. Unfortunately, Houston's road to playoffs will not be easy.

Entering their current series against the New York Yankees, the Astros hold a slim three-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, and the Texas Rangers are gaining ground quickly. Houston has the toughest schedule of any playoff contender during the early part of September.

Among the Astros' opponents heading into the final month of the season are the Yankees, Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Atlanta Braves. Only one team (Braves) has a losing record, and three of the Astros' four series are on the road.

Astros’ remaining strength of schedule should have fans crossing their fingers

Texas has been on fire of late — winning 9 of their last 10 games — and could displaced the Mariners as the second-best team in the AL West by the time the Astros head to Arlington. Though Houston's playoff odds remain strong, their strength of schedule through the first two weeks of September is .510.

The Mariners, Rangers, and Kansas City Royals, all of whom are still in the hunt, all have an easier path to winning — though Texas gets a visit from the Astros and the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Seattle, however, has a golden opportunity, with matchups against the Tampa Bay Rays, Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, and Los Angeles Angels.

The Astros may be doing some scoreboard watching during the final month of the 2025 season. What felt like a forgone conclusion just a few weeks back has suddenly turned into a competitive race for the AL West crown. How the AL's top contenders handle the pressure of playing in September will make or break somebody's postseason aspirations.

The Astros, thankfully, have the experience and veteran leadership of players like Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and now Carlos Correa. If Houston can stay healthy down the stretch, the Astros fan base should feel good about their team's chances regardless of the strength of the schedule.

