The Houston Astros are angling toward a return to the postseason for the ninth year in a row, and Christian Walker is a big reason why. Houston signed Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal this past offseason, and some early-season struggles had Astros fans wondering if the organization had made a grievous mistake.

Despite the fact that he'd won three Gold Glove Awards, Walker was arguably among the most under-the-radar free agents available. That's what happens, however, when Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and even former Astros infielder Alex Bregman are part of the free agent market as well.

But at $20 million per year, Astros fans were expecting more than a just a good glove at first base. After all, Walker had posted three straight seasons with an OPS above .800 with the Arizona Diamondbacks to go along with 25-plus homers in each of those campaigns as well.

One can understand why Astros fans were freaking out when the season got underway and Walker was hitting below the Mendoza line at the end of April. Entering the month of May, Walker's slash line was a pathetic .198/.276/.360.

Christian Walker’s surge is burying brutal Astros' comparisons to free agent bust Jose Abreu

Immediately, the thoughts of the Houston faithful turned to Jose Abreu. Though his name may be akin to Voldemort in the city of Houston — he who shall not be named — Astros fans remember that Abreu was a high-dollar free agent first baseman who came to south Texas with heightened expectations.

Unfortunately, Abreu crashed and burned, was released midway through last season after hitting .124/.167/.195 in 35 games. The Astros are still paying off his three-year, $58.5 million contract.

Thankfully, Walker seems to have turned a corner lately. The veteran infielder has been one of the hottest bats in the Astros lineup since the All-Star break with an OPS above .850 and nearly double-digit home runs since the Midsummer Classic back in July.

With Isaac Paredes likely sidelined until 2026, the Astros needed Walker's bat to heat up, and it has. Now Houston has to hope that it carries over into the month of September, and even into the MLB Postseason.

More Houston Astros News and Rumors