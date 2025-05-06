Jake Meyers’ monster game was wild, but these Astros’ performances were even better

Houston Astros fans who weren't watching are well-aware, by now, of Jake Meyers' career game this past Saturday. Against all odds, Meyers went 4-for-4 with a double, triple, and two home runs while driving in seven of the Astros' eight runs on the day. With that, he tied the franchise record with 13 total bases. It was a performance for the ages and one that he should be proud of, but was it the best hitting performance in Astros' history?

The short answer is, it's complicated. Some Astros fans will always be biased towards performances in high-stakes or postseason games, and once you get in one total base here and there, the differences become negligible. There are two games, however, from the annals of Astros' history that have a strong argument for being even better than Meyers' historic game this past weekend.

Jake Meyers joins Astros' legends Jeff Bagwell and Joe Morgan

The first example doesn't require a giant leap backward into Astros history. During a game against the Dodgers on June 24, 1994, Jeff Bagwell went 4-for-5 with three homers in a game turned into a complete blowout. It was the first three-homer game of Bagwell's career, and while the total number of bases (13) is tied with Meyers, the Astros legend takes the edge for the three bombs even though hitting a triple is much more rare.

On July 8, 1965, future Hall of Famer Joe Morgan had arguably the best game of his entire career going 6-for-6 with two homers and 3 RBI. The Astros did, however, find a way to lose that game in extra innings. A six-hit game is just so impossible that Morgan probably deserves the nod here despite the fact that Meyers drove in more runs.

There are other monster games from Astros greats like Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, and Craig Biggio as well. Wherever you rank Meyers' game among the greatest feats in Astros history, it was incredibly fun to Houston's least likely player go off like that.

Meyers is off to a good start at the plate this season and Saturday's game definitely padded his numbers a bit. One does wonder if he will continue to be an impact player at the plate, but that doesn't take away from the fact that Meyers looked unstoppable for one glorious day.

