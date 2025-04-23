Astros appear to be preparing for Jake Meyers’ inevitable fall from grace

When the Houston Astros revealed that Cam Smith would be playing the outfield, reactions from the fanbase were understandably mixed. Some were thrilled that Smith's talent was coming to the big leagues and believed having his bat in the lineup was worth the cost. Others worried that rushing Smith to the majors could stunt his development, especially while learning to play an entirely new position.

The results of Houston's decision have been mixed, as Smith has had some moments of brilliance, but a .708 OPS across 19 games isn't all that exciting. However, what's been clear is that any worries about his defense in the outfield were clearly overblown.

In fact, Smith's transition to the outfield has gone so well that the Astros have reportedly started giving him some practice reps in center field. That certainly feels like the Astros realize that banking on Jake Meyers' bat going forward may be little more than a fool's errand.

Astros may be eyeing Cam Smith as their center field backup plan if Jake Meyers falters

Right now, most of the Astros' decisions are focused on getting their struggling offense back on track. In addition to lineup tweaks and enhanced focus during batting practice, Houston seems to be looking ahead for ways to field the best offensive club possible. There is a realistic world where that doesn't include Meyers in the picture.

Meyers has been great to start the season and his defense remains elite. If that continues, the Astros have a great problem on their hands. However, Meyers usually swings an uncoordinated toothpick at the plate, and with the emergence of Smith and Zach Dezenzo on the active roster, the clock may be ticking.

Assuming a world where Meyers looks in the mirror and remembers who he is, an alignment of Smith in center and Dezenzo in right is appealing. There would certainly be a learning curve, but Smith's athleticism and speed are already paying big dividends, There's little reason to suspect that he'd be a liability in center field. As for Meyers, he would probably be relegated to a bench role, which frankly, may be for the best.

No decisions have been made and fans shouldn't expect Houston to be hasty. The team is giving themselves more options by adding versatility to Smith's repertoire, and when the day comes, Houston will be ready for Meyers' probable crash back to Earth.

