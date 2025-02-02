Reunion with late 2024 season hero Astros’ last option to address key offseason need

No one can accuse the Houston Astros of being inactive this offseason. It remains to be seen as to whether or not all of their activity will result in a better team in the short and long-term, but the front office has completely remade the infield and are banking on a new-look rotation to get the job done. If nothing else, the Astros will be an interesting team to watch this coming season.

It doesn't sound like the Astros are done, or at least they don't want to be. Something general manager Dana Brown has mentioned repeatedly this offseason is the need for a left-handed bat, preferably in the outfield. Despite being a common thread, there has been little in the way of rumors connecting Houston to such a player, and the team's pursuit of Alex Bregman won't make adding a lefty bat any easier.

The biggest problem is the lack of left-handed bats — at least those worth having — on the free agent market. However, one name that could work and remains available is Jason Heyward. The veteran outfielder gave the Astros a nice lift late in the 2024 season.

Astros should target Jason Heyward as a low-cost, left-handed hitting option before spring training starts

It is important to not oversell Heyward at this point in his career. He had some big moments with the Astros after signing with the team late in the 2024 season, but he has sported a batting average of .214 or lower in three of the past four seasons. At 35 years old, his best years are far behind him and it isn't like he didn't have questions surrouding his hit tool even during his prime.

However, Heyward is still a really strong defender and can hit the ball hard against righties. Given the struggles of players like Chas McCormick and Jake Meyers, having a solid outfield defender that they could play against tough right-handed pitchers would bring a lot of value. It doesn't hurt that Heyward is one of the most respected players in the league and would be an immediate boost in the clubhouse on what's likely to be a relatively cheap contract.

Perhaps a more realistic option is for the Astros to look internally and offer top prospect Jacob Melton a shot. He is a left-handed bat with oodles of upside, especially over the aging Heyward. However, Houston seems hesitant to rush him to the big leagues.

Signing Heyward could bridge the gap until Melton is ready, and it certainly wouldn't break the bank. If it doesn't work out, at the very worst, signing Heyward would represent a small sunken cost.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill