Astros' latest roster addition might tell worrisome story about Kyle Tucker
By Eric Cole
When the news broke on Tuesday that the Houston Astros were expected to sign Jason Heyward in the wake of the veteran getting his walking papers from the Dodgers, it was a little puzzling. Heyward is still a strong outfield defender, had a decent year at the plate in 2023, and is a tremendous clubhouse guy to have on the roster. However, outfield playing time with the Astros is already a bit of a mess, and adding Heyward to the mix isn't going to make that any easier.
An increase in mess would seem to indicate that selecting Heyward could be a sign of trouble to come. With Kyle Tucker still out with what has been called a "shin contusion", one wonders if the Astros think that Tucker's absence may go on for a while longer.
Astros signing Jason Heyward may be sign they are hedging their bets with Kyle Tucker's injury
Kyle Tucker's injury saga has been slow and arduous. Ever since he fouled a ball off his leg in June, most of the updates on his injury have been that he is "progressing slowly" and "working every day". However, most updates recently from the team and elsewhere have at least hinted at the fact that Tucker isn't doing regular work with the club, and his return to the Astros this year at all is far from certain.
In a world where Tucker's injury recovery continues to stall, signing Heyward makes a lot more sense all of a sudden. Tucker being out and Chas McCormick struggling like he has means that Houston could find themselves in need of another option, especially late in games as a defensive replacement. Heyward may not be the hitter he once was, but he has experience in playoff races and can still provide plenty of value with his glove down the stretch and in the postseason.
If Tucker comes back soon, the Astros can still use Heyward late in games, especially when Yordan Álvarez is playing in the field. Adding him also protects against future injuries in the outfield. However, it does a feel a little bit like the impetus for signing him may be because they aren't quite as certain that Tucker will be back in the near future.