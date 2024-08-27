Astros adding veteran who was squeezed off Dodgers' roster could do wonders for clubhouse
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros are about to add a much-needed veteran presence to their clubhouse. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, the Astros are on the verge of signing longtime major league veteran Jason Heyward to a contract. Heyward was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers just last week.
Heyward is a former All-Star, five-time Gold Glove Award-winner, and won a World Series championship. Known primarily for his time with the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs, Heyward signed an MLB deal with Dodgers earlier this season after thriving in LA on a minor-league pact least summer.
But, as a number of injured players began to return from the IL, and LA's trade deadline acquistions became activated, the Dodgers had no more use for Heyward. The Astros, on the other hand, could certainly use the 35-year-old in their lineup.
Heyward is far from the All-Star level competitor he was previously during his career. Over the past five seasons, Heyward has hit just .235/.315/.398 with 36 home runs and 130 RBI. But Heyward still possess a strong arm and rarely strikes out. This season, Heyward owns a .208/.289/.393 slash line and 91 OPS+.
While Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman, and Yordan Álvarez have plenty of playoff experience and are undoubtedly some of the leaders inside the Astros clubhouse, Houston hasn't had this type of well-traveled veteran presence on the position player-side of the ball since Jose Abreu was let go earlier this season. Heyward's 2016 World Series-swinging speech remains the stuff of legends.
Throw in the fact that Chas McCormick has struggled dramatically, Joey Loperfido is now playing for the Toronto Blue Jays, and Astros fans haven't seen hide nor hair of All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker, and all of the sudden, this looks like a teriffic addition to the roster.
Heyward's signing will force the Astros to make a corresponding roster move. With Heyward being a right-handed hitter, this may finally be the end of the road for McCormick. The Astros could option McCormick with the intent of recalling him later this week when rosters expand from 26 to 28 players.
This is a fine addition for the stretch run as the Astros are looking to take home the AL West crown for a fourth year in a row.