Red Sox, Rafael Devers show stark contrast to Astros, Jose Altuve amid drama

While the discussion of the Houston Astros moving Jose Altuve to the outfield is certainly a little awkward — especially after Alex Bregman moved on — at least everyone is acting like an adults. Altuve doesn't seemed too worried about the potential change and has gone about his business this spring. Both sides seem to be intrigued by the idea, but understand that it ultimately might not work.

That is how these types of things should go. Keeping the lines communication open matters, and for a player of Altuve's stature, even being open to this sort of change speaks a lot to the type of person he is. Given Altuve's defensive decline, he team knows they may need to make a change, and he wants to do what's right for the team.

A similar situation is unfolding over in Boston and unfortunately, it does not seem to be going over too well as Rafael Devers faces the prospect of moving off third base after the Red Sox signed Bregman.

Red Sox-Rafael Devers turmoil highlights lack of drama between the Astros and Jose Altuve

When asked about potentially moving off of third base to accommodate Bregman, Devers said, "Third base is my position. It's what I play. I don't know what their plans are. We had a conversation. I made it clear on what my desires were. Whatever happens from here, I don't know."

Rafael Devers was adamant that third base is his position. When asked if he’d be open to being the DH, he gave a simple no.



🎥: @NESN pic.twitter.com/BsJYkWzbUZ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) February 17, 2025

Clearly Devers is not pleased with the idea of moving off third base, and it appears that his desires were communicated, but not necessarily received as well as they should have been by Boston's leadership. For the Red Sox, it feels like they were forced to make a move for the best free agent bat available, and unfortunately, Bregman plays the same position as one of Boston's top performers.

It is unclear how the Red Sox will handle this turmoil, but it's the type of drama that the Astros are happy to avoid. Bringing Bregman back would have probably forced Altuve to the outfield and the results would have to be ones they could live with. Instead, they can entertain moving Altuve at his pace, and utilize all the talent they acquired this offseason to offset any complications with the impending plan.

Would the Astros be a better team in 2025 if they had brought back Bregman? Probably, but having roster clarity without any drama certainly has its benefits. The Red Sox are finding that out the hard way.

