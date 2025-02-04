Astros' legend Craig Biggio's provides harsh reality for Jose Altuve position change

Whether or not the Houston Astros are able to bring back Alex Bregman, it is abundantly clear that moving Jose Altuve to the outfield is at least going to be on the docket this spring. This experimentation being floated is a way to accommodate a potential Bregman reunion, but it's also a recognition of reality.

As good as Altuve is, time is finally catching up with him. His defensive metrics are second base have not been good of late, and with Altuve's extension keeping him under contract through 2029, finding a long-term defensive home has a lot of value. Left field isn't thought to be a physically demanding, so in a vacuum, shifting there makes some sense.

However, another legendary Astros second baseman shed some light on the fact that moving to left field isn't as easy as it seems. When asked his opinion on Altuve moving to the outfield, Hall of Famer Craig Biggio said such a shift could be very difficult, especially for a player who is used to playing second base. But Biggio supported the idea of giving Altuve a try.

Astros Hall of Famer Craig Biggio believes Jose Altuve's position change could work, but it won't be easy

Biggio has unique insight into this situation after making a similar short-lived defensive move late in his career. When Houston signed Jeff Kent before the 2003 season, Biggio moved to the outfield to help accommodate the move. While Biggio's numbers didn't drop off too much during the switch, he made it clear that the transition was difficult, saying, "It's a whole different world than the infield."

Craig Biggio on Jose Altuve perhaps trying his hand in the outfield pic.twitter.com/EA521IZTxW — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 2, 2025

Biggio wound up going back to the infield after Kent left, and finished his career at the keystone, so his long-term success in the outfield is undetermined. However, Biggio seems to think that Altuve would do just fine after a period of adjustment while calling him "a special athlete" and saying "...he's been given ample time. He'll be just fine in the outfield if that's the direction they go."

Will the Astros seriously entertain moving Altuve to the outfield if Bregman signs elsewhere? That remains to be seen. Given Altuve's defensive trends and the internal options available to replace him, moving Altuve to left field could be a wise move. But one wonders if Altuve's overt willingness to move off second hinges on bringing back his buddy Bregman back.

More Astros News from Climbing Tal's Hill