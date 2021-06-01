Simone Biles to throw out first pitch as Astros celebrate Houstonian Olympians on Friday

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, elite gymnast Simone Biles racked up a four-medal haul to bring back to Houston.

The Houston Astros will be honoring Houston’s Olympians, with Biles at the forefront. She will be throwing out the first pitch on Friday prior to the second game of the series against the Kansas City Royals.

At Minute Maid Park, the Astros will celebrate all 2024 Olympians from the Houston area before their game. As a result, a number of tickets will be lowered to seven dollars. The highlight of the celebration will be Biles, the unparalleled GOAT of gymnastics, throwing out the first pitch.

Friday will not be the first time she’s thrown out the first pitch for the ‘Stros. She also did so back in 2019 at Game 2 of the World Series. She put her gymnastics on display and the pitch quickly went viral.

Biles currently has 11 Olympic medals, including seven gold, two silver and two bronze. In Paris this year, she reclaimed gold from teammate Suni Lee in the all-around, gold in the vault final and a team gold medal. She also took home silver in the floor exercise final.

6 year old me would be proud 🥹🤎🤞🏾 pic.twitter.com/oEV3Btr2Of — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 27, 2024

The Astros are sitting in first in the AL West with 71 wins and 62 losses following Thursday night's series opener against the Royals. Biles is catching the team at a good time; Houston took the series opener on Thursday night powered, in part, by newcomer Jason Heyward, fortuitously stolen from the Los Angeles Dodgers. That resulted in a demotion for Chas McCormick, who'll sadly have to watch Biles' first pitch on the television broadcast from Sugar Land.

The Royals are in the heart of the Wild Card race in the American League, and nearly passed the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central earlier in the week, dropping only the finale of a hard-fought four-game series. They'll be motivated to continue their upstart winning ways a year or two ahead of schedule. Unfortunately for KC, they're matched up with the GOAT who's been there before: the never-say-die Astros, who embody Biles' dominance daily and nightly.