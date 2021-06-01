Astros’ trade deadline steal may help Houston solve possible Bryan Abreu problem

Of all the positions on a baseball team's roster, none are more volatile than relievers. A guy can be a lights-out bullpen arm one year, and then come right back with an absolute stinker (or stinkers) and become next to unplayable. Houston Astros fans are well aware of this trend, as Rafael Montero put together one good season, got paid as a result of it, and then got sent down to the minors this year after prolonged suckitude.

It is for this exact reason that the Astros' front office went out and added Josh Hader during the offseason. Yes, they already had Ryan Pressly and Bryan Abreu in the fold, and both had been quite good. However, the team lost Hector Neris and Phil Maton in free agency, and bringing in a high octane arm for the late innings provided depth and insurance in the event that one or more of their high leverage guys took a step back.

To a lesser extent, the Astros made a similar move at the trade deadline. While the bullpen wasn't a huge concern, some of their guys had been inconsistent, and after they added Yusei Kikuchi for a questionable price to address their rotation, Houston also traded for reliever Caleb Ferguson. Right now, that addition is looking quite wise.

Astros' Caleb Ferguson has really stepped up, especially during Bryan Abreu's rough patch

To be clear, not everything has been roses since Ferguson joined the Astros. His first appearance with the team saw him give up two runs to the Rays in what became an ugly loss. He was walked off in extras by Josh Smith and the Rangers. However, Ferguson has been mostly quite good since then, and is slowly becoming a guy that Houston can rely upon in key situations. Given that the Astros didn't have to give up much to land him at all, he is looking like an absolute heist.

On the flip side, Bryan Abreu has become decidedly less trustworthy. While the strikeouts have remained and a bit of bad batted ball luck has played a part, Abreu has had some real dud appearances lately, and he has been getting hit hard all year long. There is a lot to like about him still, but Abreu's profile is far from a sure thing coming into leverage situations.

Again, this is why the Astros have done what they have done. They will take the good when it comes, and when the bad arrives, they prepare for those contingencies the best they can. Abreu could turn back into a world-beater again and Ferguson could turn back into a pumpkin or get hurt at any moment. What separates the good teams from the great teams is the ability to adapt to the situation in front of them, and Ferguson is letting the Astros do that right now.

