Seven Astros Players You May Have Forgotten Made the Opening Day Roster in 2022
Blake Taylor
Another reliever that broke camp with the big-league club, Blake Taylor wasn't around for much of the 2022 season, throwing only 16 innings. His short stint wasn't performance-based, but he suffered an elbow injury that did end up hindering his command and eventually ended his season.
In his 16 innings of work, Taylor walked 10 batters. He recorded a 3.94 ERA and 1.56 WHIP, both well above his previous career averages of a 2.84 ERA and 1.34 WHIP.
Unlike the other names on this list, Taylor will likely make his way back onto the Astros roster at some point. His manager loves lefty relievers, and while maybe not as a leverage arm, Taylor has proven himself to be an innings eater that can get lefties out with consistency.