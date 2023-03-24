Seven Astros Players You May Have Forgotten Made the Opening Day Roster in 2022
Jake Odorizzi
It's safe to assume Astros fans will be much happier to see Jake Odorizzi pitching to their lineup rather than pitching in front of it. Odorizzi was an emergency signing in 2021 after Framber Valdez' injury in Spring Training, and he scuffled his way through his 1 1/2 seasons in Houston.
Odorizzi made 12 wildly erratic starts for the Astros last season. He looked dynamic in some and in others was completely unable to get batters out. He was even carted off the field in mid-May as he was finally finding form.
He made five starts upon his return and was eventually sent to Atlanta at the trade deadline for Will Smith, who was left off of multiple playoff rosters and did not touch a baseball in the postseason for Houston. While Odorizzi handled his exit with class, he had previously pouted multiple times about not having the role he thought he deserved.
Odorizzi was then dreadful in his stint in Atlanta. It's best we all move on from this one.