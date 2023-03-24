Seven Astros Players You May Have Forgotten Made the Opening Day Roster in 2022
3 of 7
Pedro Báez
Another player that you've likely blocked out of your memory, Pedro Báez signed a two-year deal with the Astros and made a grand total of seven appearances, posting a 5.40 ERA in only 6.2 innings of work.
His first season was derailed after a bout with COVID and a shoulder injury, and after some significantly diminished velocity, he was let go by the Astros in April and replaced with Seth Martinez.
Martinez pitched his way into a stabilizing weapon in the bullpen that Houston had imagined they'd be getting when they landed Báez, who had recorded a 3.03 ERA. With the new pitch clock rules, it may be a good thing the reliever known as "The Human Rain Delay" is no longer in Houston.