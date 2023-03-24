Seven Astros Players You May Have Forgotten Made the Opening Day Roster in 2022
Niko Goodrum
Nike Goodrum's performance on the field sure wasn't memorable for any of the right reasons, and if you've forgotten he was with the Astros, it's likely as a result of blocking him out of your memory.
Goodrum played only 15 games in Houston and managed to rack up a -0.3bWAR. He was supposed to be a utility player, but quickly played his way off the roster. He picked up only five hits in 43 at-bats, recording a woeful .116 average and .156 OBP. His OPS was .318 and he recorded the first negative OPS+ I've ever seen: -9.
For his career, Goodrum is terrible from the left side against righties, but the switch hitter has enjoyed some success from the right side against lefties. He only took seven at-bats against lefties in 2022. He didn't do much to justify anymore.