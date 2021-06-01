Bleacher Report makes shocking offseason prediction regarding Astros and Alex Bregman

Most Houston Astros fans long ago grew to accept that Alex Bregman was likely to play elsewhere after the 2024 season. Both Houston and Bregman had previously expressed a willingness to reunite, but the absence of an extension (or any hint of one), combined with Bregman's likely contract demands and Scott Boras' existence, have aligned to quash that hope.

The industry consensus had leaned so heavily in that direction that potential landing spots for Bregman have already been floated, with the Yankees being a particularly upsetting one.

However, when Bleacher Report put out their prediction for the 2025 Astros lineup, Bregman's name was listed, with a note clarifying that "a reunion still seems like the most likely outcome".

Leadoff laser for Alex Bregman



His 20th home run of the season 🚀 pic.twitter.com/R2HpwvOhyX — MLB (@MLB) August 21, 2024

Bleacher Report's prediction of an Astros-Bregman reunion is misplaced optimism

While Bleacher Report isn't claiming to have inside information here, it is hard to understand their optimism over a reunion with Bregman. Yes, the Astros would like to have Bregman return, as he has been a key cog in their lineup, Bregman seems to have enjoyed his time in Houston, and the two sides have accomplished a lot together. However, that is pretty much where the case for optimism ends.

Not only have the two sides seemingly made no headway on a long-term deal, but there has been no indication that talks are going on at all. Astros' beat writers are basically calling the possibility dead, given the past behaviors of previous Boras clients with the Astros, and the fact that Houston has not shown a willingness to shell out a megadeal. All of that doesn't even account for Bregman's age vs. contract length expectations, as well as the arm/elbow injury that has loomed over Bregman in the second half.

Should Astros fans want Bregman back? Of course they should. The internal options at third base to replace him are speculative, and the rest of a free agent market at third is barren with Matt Chapman locked up in San Francisco now. However, this just seems like a classic situation where Bregman's likely market value is going to be beyond what the Astros realistically could or should do. No amount of false optimism is likely to overcome that.

More from Climbing Tal's Hill