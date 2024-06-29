Astros News: Garcia injury update, HOU signs former first-rounder, All-Star finalists
By Eric Cole
For the first time in a while, most of the news surrounding the Houston Astros has been good. While Justin Verlander's nebulous injury situation still hangs over the team, the Astros breathed fire through an extended winning streak, thriving off notable health and performance improvements up and down the roster. Right now, it feels good to be an Astros fan.
The good vibes continue to keep coming with the latest round of Astros news, as not only are there signs that they could be closer to full strength soon, but the front office is continuing to look for ways to improve Houston's depth, while fans continue to show their support for the team, despite their struggles this year.
Astros News: Luis Garcia is officially beginning his rehab assignment
It has been a long road, but fans finally have a general idea of how long they have to wait for Luis Garcia's return to the majors. Garcia has been out since May 2023 after Tommy John surgery, and given all of the pitching injuries the Astros are dealing with, getting Garcia back (and hopefully pitching well) would be a massive boost. Luckily, there is great news on that front.
Yep, Garcia has officially begun his rehab assignment in the minors, and it looks like it is off to a promising start. While good results are better than bad ones, the most important thing is that he gets through these appearances without any health setbacks. Assuming that he can progress normally and build his innings up, a late summer return for Garcia is very much on the table.
Astros News: Houston signs Keoni Cavaco with an interesting twist
Few prospects rocketed up the 2019 MLB Draft boards more quickly than Keoni Cavaco, as he had tantalizing athletic potential coming out of high school. The Twins ultimately drafted him 13th overall, and after several mostly disappointing seasons in the minors as a hitter, Minnesota decided to release him.
However, the Astros saw a unique opportunity this week and signed Cavaco to a minor-league deal.
Yes, you read that right. The Astros are going to try and convert Cavaco into being a pitcher. While uncommon, position switches to pitcher do happen, and in Cavaco's case, his cannon of an arm could be really interesting on the mound with some proper coaching. Ultimately, this is a no-risk move for Houston, as it is just a minor-league deal and Cavaco needs to figure out some way to resurrect his career. This could be a fun storyline to follow.
Astros News: Houston has three players named finalists for the 2024 All-Star Game
We have officially reached Phase Two of the voting for the 2024 All-Star Game, and the Astros entered the fray with several viable candidates for advancement. Well, the dust has settled and Houston fans successfully stuffed the ballot box, as three Astros players are finalists for the vote to determine the ASG starters: Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker.
Astros fans are going to have to keep the energy up to vote these guys into the game, as there is stiff competition at multiple positions. Tucker, in particular, is going to need a boost, as his absence from Houston's lineup with that shin contusion of his could hurt his stock amongst "neutral" voters. To vote for your favorite Astros or just figure out how All-Star voting works in general, you can click right here.