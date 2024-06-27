Astros current run is exactly what rest of MLB has feared, and Houston fans love it
By Drew Koch
The Houston Astros are on some kind of hot streak, and the rest of Major League Baseball is officially on notice. Houston is back to .500 at the halfway-point of the 2024 season and has the Seattle Mariners squarely in their sights. Though not part of the playoff picture at the moment, Houston's seventh straight win on Wednesday has them within striking distance.
This is a nightmare scenario for almost every team in the American League. Just a few weeks ago, Houston was left for dead. Kyle Tucker was placed on the IL, the Astros lost two of their starting pitchers to Tommy John surgery, Justin Verlander was deemed out of commission again, and Jose Abreu's struggles resulted in his release.
But the Astros have now gone 15-7 since June 1 and are nipping at the heels of both the Boston Red Sox and Kansas City Royals in the race for the final Wild Card spot in the AL. The Astros are hot, and the rest of the league is now quaking in their boots.
Astros current run is exactly what the rest of MLB has been fearing, and Houston fans love it
The Astros winning streak has also come during a time when their division rival, the Texas Rangers, are floundering. Texas has lost three straight and have an upcoming series against one of the AL's best teams in the Baltimore Orioles. Those upstart Royals have fallen short of late too. KC has dropped seven of their last 10 games, and might be ill-equipped for the dogs days of summer that lie ahead.
And while the rest of MLB shakes their heads in disbelief, the Astros fanbase is fully engaged. The Houston faithful were hoping for this type of turnaround, and now they've got it. Minute Maid Park will be rocking in the coming weeks with their Astros having re-entered the postseason conversation.
Astros fans can also dismiss the idea of selling prized assets like Tucker, Ryan Pressly, and Alex Bregman. That type of behavior is for non-contenders, and Astros fans are happy to declare that their favorite team is no longer in that category.
Previous games against hapless teams like the Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox, and Colorado Rockies have helped boost their record, but don't forget about that three-game sweep of the Orioles.
Houston still has a long way to go, but seeing an even record for the first time this season might be enough to jolt the front office into action at the trade deadline, and stoke the fire in the Astros' clubhouse. Get excited, H-Town!