MLB insider just raised Yordan Alvarez question Astros fans don't want to answer

The Yordan Alvarez trade rumors are beginning to gain steam. Sorry, Astros fans, it's just the truth. The team's slow start to the season has prompted numerous (and notable) talking heads to examine the idea of trading Alvarez ahead of this summer's deadline.

The latest MLB expert to join the conversation is New York Post columnist Joel Sherman. Though it still seems unlikely that the Houston Astros would even consider the notion of trading Alvarez this season, Sherman brings up some good points.

During an appearance on MLB Network, the topic of trading Alvarez (along with Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes) was presented to Sherman, and his thoughts on the subject warrant careful consideration. He cited a number of reasons this could become a viable option for Houston, not the least of which is GM Dana Brown's job status.

Should the Astros trade Yordan Alvarez?@Joelsherman1 and Mike Lowell weigh in. pic.twitter.com/dtMnTa3tUv — MLB Now (@MLBNow) May 7, 2026

Sherman wonders whether or not Astros owner Jim Crane will trust Brown — whose contract expires at the end of the 2026 season — to get the most value for Alvarez at this year's deadline, or allow new leadership to decide during the 2026-27 offseason. In other words, do you really want Brown — who's partially to blame for the organization's shortcomings and is unsigned beyond this season — to field offers for Alvarez?

Trading Yordan Alvarez isn't that farfetched of an idea for the Astros

If Houston is truly looking to trade Alvarez, and Sherman believes the Astros should, they can't afford to screw this up. Alvarez is an MVP-caliber talent who's still on an affordable contract through the 2028 season. A hypothetical Alvarez trade should be able to net Houston something similar to what the Washington Nationals received for Juan Soto in 2022 — or at least in that ballpark.

Astros fans shouldn't dismiss the idea of trading Alvarez so flippantly. Yes, it would be rather painful for the fanbase, but as Sherman alluded to during his appearance on MLB Network, Houston doesn't have a World Series-worthy roster at the moment. They might not even be in the playoff conversation by June.

This is a reality that the Astros fanbase, and eventually the front office, will have to face if things don't turn around quickly. Trading Alvarez amid the team's 2026 shortcomings might feel somewhat rash and narrow-minded, but if you remove the emotion from the situation, it may offer Houston the best (and quickest) way to return to being a championship-caliber contender.