Yordan Alvarez’s hot start comes with a troubling twist for Astros fans

After what amounted to a lost season in 2025, Yordan Alvarez is off to a red-hot start in 2026. Sadly, the same cannot be said of the Houston Astros as a whole, and the fanbase might not like what comes as a result.

Astros fans are no stranger to trade rumors, but they usually involve players from other teams being linked to Houston. Unfortunately, if the Astros don't find a way to turn things around this season, Alvarez will become a hot name on the trade market later this summer.

Astros' slow start could result in Yordan Alvarez trade rumors before long

Alvarez fits the mold of the type of player that opposing GMs would love to get their hands on. When healthy, he's an MVP-caliber talent, and his contract runs through 2028 with a rather affordable $26 million average annual value (AAV). A number of contending teams will undoubtedly be looking for offense around this year's MLB trade deadline, and few (if any) players will be able to match Alvarez's production.

But just because other organizations come calling doesn't mean the Astros have to acquiesce. Given a relatively weak crop of competition in the AL West, Houston hasn't been buried in the division standings. Heading into play on Monday, the Astros are 8-15, but still only 3½ games back of the first-place Texas Rangers who are just playing .500 baseball.

Based on the team's current roster construction, Houston has no plans to fold their tent and go home during the second-half of the season — or into next season. The Astros have Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa, and Josh Hader on (expensive) long-term contracts. While Jeremy Peña and Hunter Brown are moving quickly toward free agency, both players are under team control through next season.

Nevertheless, fans should expect some of the Astros' best players mentioned in trade rumors if Houston is still sitting below .500 once the calendar flips to June. The expanded playoffs have turned more teams into buyers rather than sellers, but given Houston's penchant for staying below the CBT threshold, it's debatable how much payroll space the Astros will have if they look to add at this year's trade deadline.

The easiest way for Houston to stop these rumors before they get started is to win ball games. While injuries have certainly played a role in the Astros' 8-15 start to the season, being swept by the Athletics and Rockies is unacceptable for any team with playoff aspirations.