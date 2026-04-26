Astros can erase Yordan Alvarez speculation with one bold decision

Impressively, the Houston Astros' 2026 season already is on the verge of going off the rails. Injuries have decimated the team's pitching staff, and while the offense has surprisingly found success this season, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Houston climbs back to relevancy. A reality that is going to have contenders looking to poach their roster later this summer.

In a world where Hunter Brown wasn't going to miss the next several weeks with a shoulder strain, he would be the clear trade candidate. Given that Brown is under control beyond this season, teams likely will still have interest, but not to the extent that the Astros should be motivated to move him. Essentially, Brown's injury allows buyers to low-ball their offers to the Astros ahead of the deadline.

The same can't be said about Yordan Álvarez. Álvarez is healthy and has returned to being one of the top bats in all of baseball. He enters the weekend with a slash line of .347/.466/.779 with 11 home runs and a wRC+ of 233. As the season progresses toward the trade deadline, Álvarez is certainly going to be the subject of trade speculation.

Jim Crane may have to get wild to silence this Astros' rumor

Like Brown, Álvarez is currently playing under a six-year extension he previously signed with the Astros. He's under control through the 2028 season. In other words, the case for trading Álvarez isn't as simple as he's about to be a free agent, and the smart thing would be for the Astros to get something for him before he leaves for nothing.

It's hard to imagine a scenario where the Astros actually do trade Álvarez this season. There will be speculation, but as long as he's healthy, he's the reason why they can easily return to contention after a quick reset.

If we're being honest, the Astros shouldn't stop there. If the goal is to put a permanent end to the Álvarez trade speculation, the easiest way to do that would be through an extension. Between Mike Trout with the Los Angeles Angels, Jose Ramirez with the Cleveland Guardians, and Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres, there have been instances of teams being aggressive with an early extension to simply avoid the distraction that is unwanted trade rumors.

It would require Jim Crane to sign off on a level of spending he has previously shied away from, but sometimes, the moment calls for it. Now would be one of those moments.