Latest Josh Hader injury update should have Astros fans bracing for bad news

Josh Hader's chances of being on the Houston Astros' Opening Day roster have trended in the wrong direction since the start of spring training. Hader suffered a setback during his offseason throwing program, and the early updates from camp left some question into the All-Star closer's status ahead of Opening Day. With Opening Day less than a month away, it now seems likely that Hader will land on the IL to start the season.

While Joe Espada wasn't ready to rule Hader out for Opening Day, there was a need to read between the lines with what he wasn't saying during his latest update.

“I think we still have a little bit more time,” Espada told reporters. “Once we start getting down to that we’ll talk more on that. But right now it’s still premature just to see where we’re at by March 26.”

It sure sounds like the Astros think Josh Hader may not be ready in time for Opening Day

In other words, the only reason why such talk is "premature" is that the Astros aren't forced with having to decide at this point in time. Espada did very little to remove the doubt that Hader won't be ready in time for Opening Day. Hader has yet to throw a bullpen session since spring training started, and he was expected to play catch during workouts over the weekend.

Considering he hasn't pitched in a major league game since the start of August last year, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Hader gets ramped up to the point that he can appear in a spring training game and be ready in time for Opening Day.

What works in the Astros' favor is the fact that Hader's setback happened at the start of spring training. A hot start to the 2026 season will certainly be crucial for the Astros, but beyond that, they need Hader available at the end of the season to cement a potential push for the playoffs. Hader's injury last season wasn't the origin of their September collapse, but the struggles in the bullpen certainly were notable.

Hader may open the season on the IL, and there will be natural questions about his contract, but if the silver lining is he'll be preserved for the later months of the season, it may be worth it for the Astros.