Latest Josh Hader injury news has Astros hoping he isn’t another huge payroll mistake

The Houston Astros have a well-earned reputation for handing out some true stinkers when it comes to contracts. While the Anthony Rendon and Kris Bryant deals are the gold standard of terrible contracts, Houston has certainly inked some duds, including Jose Abreu, Rafael Montero, Lance McCullers Jr., and potentially Christian Walker and Jose Altuve, among others. However, one deal that could be joining the list if things don't turn around is the team's deal with Josh Hader.

When Houston gave Hader a five-year, $95 million deal before the 2024 season, it was the largest contract in terms of present-day value given to any reliever in the history of baseball. If any bullpen arm was going to get that sort of deal, Hader was at or near the top of the list of candidates. Of course, as with any reliever, there was a lot of risk on the Astros' side, especially if Hader couldn't take the field.

That risk is looking more and more spooky right now. After word got out that Hader may not be ready for Opening Day, there is an increasing chance that Hader's injury issues could turn into another regretful contract.

Josh Hader's continued injury concerns should have the Astros worried that they will end up with another albatross around their necks

To be completely fair to the Astros here, almost everyone thought that adding Hader on that deal was a move to be celebrated. Yes, it was pricey for a reliever, and it did cause drama with Ryan Pressly, but Hader has been arguably the best reliever in baseball for years, and he absolutely made Houston's roster better.

At least, that was the theory. Hader put together a solid, if unexciting, first season with the Astros with a 3.80 ERA in 71 appearances. However, most fans probably were expecting more than that, given his track record of dominance and how much Hader was getting paid. Hader's numbers looked better last season on a rate basis, which was encouraging, but he also suffered a shoulder capsule injury that ended his season in August.

Now, Hader is dealing with biceps inflammation that is likely to keep him out past the start of the 2026 season. At $19 million a year, the fact that Hader is about to miss appreciable time in two of the first three years of his deal is making Houston look foolish for trusting him enough to give that deal in the first place. Injuries happen, and they are often not anyone's fault, but the Astros could ill-afford another potential payroll misstep thanks to their own previous mishaps. Now, they could have to confront that reality.