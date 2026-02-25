Astros Opening Day roster projection revives familiar injury fear

Houston Astros fans holding out hope that All-Star closer Josh Hader will be ready for Opening Day may want to look away. Hader's 2025 season was cut short after suffering a shoulder strain last August, under some controversial managerial choices, and his recovery lingered into the start of spring training. Hader has been resigned to only throwing from flat ground and has yet to take the mound for Houston since camp started.

While nothing was official, news of Hader having yet to throw a bullpen session was an indicator that his status for making Houston's Opening Day roster was in question. The Athletic's (subscription required) Chandler Rome did little to silence those fears in his latest roster projection for the start of the season.

Hader was not among the healthy pitchers that Rome penciled for the bullpen at the start of the season. The same can be said about Enyel De Los Santos, who is recovering from a knee strain.

It sure sounds like Josh Hader won't be ready to join the Houston Astros' bullpen in time for Opening Day

Rome added some clarity to what exactly the setback was for Hader during the offseason. The 31-year-old reportedly felt biceps inflammation while working through his offseason throwing program. Short of his timeline ramping up in the weeks ahead, it would seem likely that Hader opens the season on the IL.

The origin of Hader's injury last summer was the fact that Joe Espada used him for a multi-inning appearance against the New York Yankees. Throughout his career, Hader hasn't been a supporter of multi-inning appearances, and while Espada may have been motivated by kicking the Yankees while they were down, the reality of the Astros' season didn't call for that level of urgency at the moment.

If nothing else, once Hader makes his return to the Astros' bullpen, don't expect him to be used in multi-inning appearances at this stage of his career.

Assuming Hader isn't ready for Opening Day, Bryan Abreu seems likely to open the season as the Astros' closer. A free agent next offseason, Abreu was thought to be a trade candidate over the winter, but Hader's uncertain status may have been the primary reason why the Astros kept the 28-year-old around.