Josh Hader update puts Astros fans on edge early in spring training

Injuries — especially among the pitching staff — derailed the Houston Astros' playoff chances last season. As pitchers and catchers report to Florida this week, the Astros' highest-paid hurler is still dealing with lingering injury concerns that will have fans reliving last year's nightmare.

According to ESPN reporter Buster Olney, Astros closer Josh Hader has been throwing lightly and on flat ground. The team hopes to learn about Hader's status later this week, but it would seem as if he could be delayed to start the season.

Hader landed on the 15-day IL last August with a shoulder strain — an injury that ended his 2025 campaign. The left-hander was the crown jewel of Houston's free agency spending two years ago and is entering Year 3 of a five-year, $95 million contract. Hader posted a 2.05 ERA with 76 strikeouts over 52⅔ innings pitched and racked up 28 saves before being shut down last season.

Astros closer Josh Hader enters spring training with more questions than answers

There's no need to jump to conclusions, but Hader's status heading into Opening Day will be something to monitor. The Astros are planning to open the season with a six-man starting rotation, which will undoubtedly put more strain on the team's bullpen during the months of March and April.

If healthy, Hader is one of three left-handed relievers expected to be part of Houston's Opening Day roster. Bryan King and Steven Okert will likely break camp on the active roster, with Bennett Sousa and Tom Cosgrove competing for a spot as well.

If Hader is unable to go once the 2026 season gets underway, one would assume that Bryan Abreu will handle closing duties until the All-Star returns. Abreu made 70 appearances last season with a 2.28 ERA and seven saves. Sousa, King, Okert, Colton Gordon, and Jason Alexander all recorded at least one save last season as well.

Astros fans will undoubtedly be keeping a close eye on Hader's progression this spring, especially after watching so many pitchers succumb to various ailments throughout the 2025 season. Following last year's debacle, the Astros training staff underwent some changes this offseason, but it remains to be seen whether or not those adjustments will make a difference.