Joe Espada’s 2026 plan puts the Astros bullpen in a concerning spotlight

While not the primary reason for their collapse in September, Josh Hader's shoulder strain that ended his season prematurely created some awkwardness in the Houston Astros' bullpen. At the time of Hader's injury, there was some criticism of manager Joe Espada, who used the All-Star closer for a multi-inning appearance against the New York Yankees in early August. Two days later, Hader's season was over.

It would seem that Espada has learned a lesson from that mistake. The Athletic's (subscription required) Chandler Rome highlights that one of the takeaways from the Winter Meetings for Houston is that not only are Hader's days as a multi-inning reliever possibly over, but the same might be the case for Bryan Abreu.

At least, as Houston's bullpen is currently constructed, the plan during the early weeks of the regular season seems to be to limit Abreu to pitching in the eighth inning and Hader in the ninth inning. Given the fluidity of game situations, there certainly could be times Abreu is used in the seventh inning if the situation dictates it, but the point is that the Astros want to be cautious with their high-leverage relief pitchers to open next season.

Joe Espada is changing his bullpen strategy, but the Astros may not be equipped for that

The injury to Hader to close out last season led to there being increased importance for the group of middle relievers in the Astros' bullpen, and that success will need to be replicated in 2026. Rome also adds that Rule 5 pick, Roddery Muñoz, is also expected to be a part of the solution.

In theory, it makes sense for the Astros to want to preserve Hader and Abreu during the first half of the season, hoping to have them ready for any scenario during the second half, when Houston is hopefully contending for a playoff spot.

But the group expected to take a step forward--Bryan King, Steven Okert, Kaleb Ort, and Bennett Sousa--are far from established arms. That is where the concern creeps in. If this is the plan for the Astros' bullpen, they should look to add another experienced arm for the middle innings. An option like Brad Keller, after a resurgent season with the Cubs and capable of pitching multiple innings, should be on Houston's radar this offseason.

Otherwise, it's hard to find a path where the Astros will be able to stick to this plan.