Astros manager's Josh Hader gamble vs. Yankees looks worse as injury concerns loom

Last weekend's series against the Yankees was the Houston Astros' opportunity to stick it to a team that they despise, and they took advantage of that opportunity. The Astros went into Yankee Stadium and took two out of three from the reeling Yankees and were very close to sweeping them. It was a sight to behold, but their zealous pursuit of victory over New York may have had a hand in the issues that Josh Hader is currently dealing with.

Hader last appeared against the Yankees on Friday, where he threw two innings (something he has somewhat famously not preferred to do) and 36 pitches to lock down the extra-inning win. Nothing seemed to be amiss, and Hader even warmed up on Sunday seemingly without incident.

However, Monday rolled around, and the Astros had some tough news to report when it came to Hader. Astros manager Joe Espada revealed that Hader came in feeling shoulder discomfort and is being sent for more tests to see if there is anything seriously wrong.

Astros' desire to put Yankees in their grave may have cost them Josh Hader

One can understand the impulse to leave Hader in as long as Espada did on Friday. Hader has been more open to staying in games longer now that he has signed a long-term deal with the Astros. Not only did Houston want to ruin the Yankees' weekend, but they are having to fend off a resurgent Mariners team in the AL West, and every single win counts even more right now.

Unfortunately, the end result could be that the Astros may have to figure out how to survive without Hader. It was somewhat encouraging that Hader didn't immediately need to see doctors about his shoulder, but shoulder injuries are particularly spooky for power pitchers, and it seems likely that Hader will head to the IL for a bit even if his scans come back clean out of an abundance of caution.

If Hader's tests don't go well, the Astros' bullpen plans could go sideways in a hurry. Bryan Abreu could fill in at closer, and he is having a tremendous season thus far. Still, Houston's relievers could quickly find themselves in higher leverage situations than they are used to in a hurry. One hopes this development doesn't make a Ryan Pressly reunion more likely, but fans know full well how much this organization loves to turn to familiar faces in a pinch.

