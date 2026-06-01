Latest Josh Hader injury update could be exactly the spark the Astros need right now

While the results haven't always shown it, the Houston Astros look like they are turning their 2026 season around. The offense is getting more production from previously dead spots in their lineup, players are getting healthy, and the rotation seems to be stabilizing with Tatsuya Imai's gem on Sunday being the latest example. The good news for the Astros just keeps coming with the latest update on Josh Hader's recovery.

Hader has been out to this point of the season with a couple of troubling issues. It is bad enough that Hader had biceps tendinitis before he even got going in spring training, but when his shoulder began barking during his rehab, some Astros fans were preparing for the worst-case scenario.

Thankfully, it does appear as though Houston has avoided the nightmare outcome here. Not only is his recovery going well, but Hader could return early this week and give the Astros exactly the sort of boost that they need right now.

Josh Hader's imminent return could be exactly what the Astros need to sustain this turnaround

The Astros are certainly playing better than they were, and a big reason for that is that they have finally started getting some production from their rotation. Spencer Arrighetti has been a godsend, and Imai seems to be rounding into form as an MLB pitcher. However, those guys can only do so much, and that is where getting Hader back comes into play.

Right now, the Astros' bullpen is pretty iffy. Bryan Abreu is (mostly) improving, and Enyel De Los Santos, Bryan King, and Steven Okert have performed admirably, but they have also pitched a good bit. By getting Hader back, starters won't have the same pressure to pitch as deep into games as Abreu would get pushed back into being a setup guy, where, in theory, he will be more comfortable and allow Joe Espada to stay away from some of the middle relief guys more often.

Obviously, the focus will be on Hader being an upgrade in the ninth inning, and that is fair. However, the biggest difference for the Astros when he returns soon is that he will shorten games even more and finally give the Astros some semblance of bullpen depth for a change.