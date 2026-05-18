Astros reveal latest Josh Hader injury timeline but it may already be too late

It was clear early in spring training that Josh Hader was not going to be ready for Opening Day, but the Houston Astros were likely hoping that Hader's return could signal a boost to their contention hopes. The Astros never put a clear timeline on Hader's recovery, but the expectation was that he would be pitching out of the bullpen by the middle of May. Instead, it seems that Hader may not make a return until June.

During his latest round of injury updates over the weekend, Joe Espada confirmed that Hader will need five more outings during his minor-league rehab assignment before being activated off the injured list.

Some updates from Espada:



- Hader needs five more rehab outings.

- Meyers and Peña will play today at CC.

- Pearson makes maybe his final rehab outing tomorrow.

- Brown throws live BP on Tuesday before his heading out in rehab assignment. — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) May 16, 2026

The good news is that Hader has looked excellent through the first four outings of his assignment. He hasn't allowed a run while striking out six of the 14 batters he's faced and only one walk. Given the vagueness that has surrounded Hader's shoulder injury since last August, there was no telling what version of the veteran closer the Astros would be getting once he made his return. If his rehab assignment is any indication, it's going to be pretty close to the version of the closer who is a perennial All-Star.

Josh Hader looks great, but there's a bigger question that looms for the Astros.

The problem is that Hader's return comes at a time when the Astros' contention hopes are already on life support. The lowly Los Angeles Angels are the only thing separating Houston from last place in the American League West. Sure, Hader's placement back in the bullpen should improve the struggles that have plagued the Astros' pitching staff, but it's hard to point to him being the one who turns the season around.

Instead, Hader's return may open the door to a different path that may not have been dreamt of at the start of the season. If Hader looks good and the Astros fail to right the ship, the 32-year-old is certainly going to be a name brought up at the trade deadline.

Teams almost certainly will need to see Hader prove that he is healthy, but if he is, he's an easy fix for contenders looking for bullpen help.

The hurdle will be Hader's contract. He's under contract through the 2028 season and carrying an AAV of $19 million each year. The Astros certainly would be willing to absorb some of that money if they are going to find a trade partner. Of course, that would also improve the prospects of coming back to Houston in return. That could be the ultimate goal for the Astros at the trade deadline later this summer.