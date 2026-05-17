6 Astros players in the most danger if trade deadline fire sale happens

The Houston Astros are running out of time. The blueprint had been the 2024 season, when they started off 12-24, but came back to win the AL West. However, at 17-27 through their first 44 games, the Astros are running out of time to turn things around.

With a barren farm system, Houston is staring at a bleak future and a non-competitive present if things don't turn around quickly. That means that although Jim Crane once said that as long as he owns the team, the competitive window will remain open, it might be time to consider packing it in and selling off veterans to jumpstart a rebuild.

These six players are the Astros' prime trade candidates if the club embraces a rebuild

Reliever Bryan Abreu

Bryan Abreu's time in the Space City seemed as if it were destined to end when the 2026 campaign came to a close. Now that the season is underway, he still seems like a goner but for very different reasons.

The good news is that Abreu's first four appearances in May have all been scoreless, and during that brief stretch, he's brought his walks down while still striking out hitters at a decent clip. Should he continue to prove that he's turned the corner, he can salvage some value at the deadline.

First baseman Christian Walker

Over the offseason, Christian Walker was an immovable object. Now, he's an irresistible force. Walker's resurgence has been unexpected, but impressive. His power has returned, his strikeouts are reaching career lows; basically, he's now become everything the Astros had hoped for.

Unfortunately, it might be too late for him in Houston, but now he'll fetch a decent return. He still has a hefty salary, another year at $20 million in salary, and age working against him, but these factors matter a lot less when his OPS is threatening .900.

Third baseman Isaac Paredes

Isaac Paredes seemed to be the inverse of Walker earlier this season. He was in high demand over the offseason, but a frigid start threatened to nerf his trade value. The 27-year-old has started to turn things around. Through 39 games, he's slashing .261/.354/.373 with three homers. There are currently two issues he has yet to overcome -- his disappearing power and his diminishing walk rate.

Still, Paredes can have value, and will hold even more if he can get his walk rate from its current 8.7% rate up to his 11% career norm and if he turns his power back on. At that point, with one more year of team control beyond this season, he could net Houston some really nice prospects.

Shortstop Jeremy Peña

Shortstops who are above average on both sides of the ball are one of the most valuable commodities in baseball. Peña's breakout 2025 campaign made him appear to be just that. But is he really?

The catch is that 2025 was the first season that the 28-year-old proved to be that. But 2025 was something of an injury-plagued campaign for him, and so far this year, a variety of maladies have limited him to just 10 games. He survived the latest scare unscathed, but at what point does he get tagged with the injury-plagued label? It seems like trading him now might be the best-case scenario to avoid burning an asset.

Starting pitcher Hunter Brown

Starting pitching has been the Astros' biggest bugaboo, and while Hunter Brown's injury has contributed to the problem, it's no secret now that the hole rotation behind him essentially needs an overhaul. It's highly unlikely that Houston can extend Brown, which opens the question as to what the best path forward is.

If we look at what the Astros gave up for Mike Burrows over the offseason, in addition to other trades for controllable starting pitchers like Shane Baz and Edward Cabrera, it seems like a pitcher like Brown would go for an absolute king's ransom. He doesn't hit free agency until after the 2028 season, and he's a much more accomplished pitcher than any of the arms moved over the offseason. It would hurt, but it could also transform the club's future.

OF/DH Yordan Alvarez

Astros fans might not want to think about this, but trading Yordan Alvarez makes a lot of sense. After an injury-ravaged 2025 season, Alvarez is back with a vengeance, hell-bent on reminding those who forgot that he's one of the very best hitters in the game. The thing is, that alone doesn't do much to buoy Houston's playoff hopes.

The star slugger is off to an MVP-caliber start. Turning 29 at the end of June, he's firmly in his prime. Alvarez is signed through 2028 and is owed just $53.66 million for the next two seasons after this one. The value proposition he provides for a contender is otherworldly, and a deal could give Houston a treasure trove of young assets to jumpstart the inevitable rebuild. If the Astros move him in conjunction with Brown, their future outlook could change dramatically in just a couple of months.