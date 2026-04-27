Christian Walker's resurgence for the Astros starts with the fastball

What a difference a year makes. After signing a three-year, $60 million deal to be a key cog in a strong Houston Astros lineup, Christian Walker was much more of an anchor in 2025, hitting just .238/.297/.421, which was buoyed by four home runs in his last three games. Coming into 2026, expectations were tepid at best, but he’s exceeded all of them so far, hitting .291/.373/.573 with seven home runs and 23 RBIs. He’s walking, he’s not striking out a ton, and he’s hitting for power. And it all starts with him crushing fastballs.

This season, against all types of fastballs, Walker is hitting .339 with a .571 SLG and an average exit velocity of 94.6 MPH. Last year, he hit .251 with a .418 SLG and a 91.9 MPH average exit velocity. Add in a whiff rate that has dropped from 23.2 percent to 19.7 percent, and it’s easy to see why he’s had such a nice start to the season. He’s also improved quite a bit on breaking balls from last season, but some data indicates that may be a bit of fool’s gold, so the focus here is on the fastball, which includes four-seamers, sinkers, and cutters.

Pitching in baseball is incredible right now. Take one look at social media and you can see some of the disgusting things pitchers can do with baseballs. So a hitter needs to take advantage when a pitch that isn’t moving a foot and a half or more is in the middle of the plate. And that’s what Walker has done this season. On fastballs in the heart of the plate, he’s hitting .364 with a .667 SLG with a hard-hit rate of 74.2 percent and a barrel rate of 19.4 percent. Compare that to last year, and his average is up 54 points, the SLG up 134 points, the hard-hit rate up 17.8 percent, and the barrel rate up 4.7 percent. It’s a winning recipe.

It’s even better than what he’s done in some of his best seasons with the Diamondbacks when he was in the middle of very good lineups in Arizona. He’s simply not missing when a pitcher makes that mistake with a whiff rate of just 8.9 percent as well, second-lowest in his last five seasons. The only year in the last five in which he performed better by traditional numbers on fastballs in the heart of the plate was 2023, a season in which he received MVP votes.

Maybe the injury was more of a problem than we thought

It’s easy to forget now, but Walker was pulled from a spring training lineup in early March last year with an oblique issue. He showed up, but you can see it when watching some video that the mechanics on his follow-through do seem to be tighter. His bat finishes much closer to his head than we saw in so many plate appearances last season. Is that injury related? Maybe, maybe not. Regardless, it’s helped him to excel against those fastballs where he struggled at times last season.

It would be unfair to talk up his fastball success without noting that the expected numbers aren’t quite as strong as the actuals. The expected batting average of .304 and the xSLG of .525 are still very good, but not quite as good. It’s worth mentioning again that the breaking ball numbers that show him hitting .270 with a .622 SLG come with an xBA of .219 and an xSLG of .461, so pitchers may start to shift their attack plan against him.

But if Walker can keep crushing those fastballs, he’ll get enough to remain a force in the middle of what’s been a very good Astros lineup that’s been needed with the pitching struggles. And while you hate to think this way, if July comes and the record remains similar, he could be an interesting piece to move to help reload for the future as well.