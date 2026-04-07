Christian Walker deserves an apology from Astros fans (and pretty much everyone)

After a horrid first season with the Houston Astros, everyone was ready to write off Christian Walker as a bust. Parallels were drawn between him and Jose Abreu, and it seemed as if he would only descend further into the depths of uselessness.

His lackluster start to the spring only amplified the concerns. Now that the games count, though, Walker is raking, proving that everyone owes him an apology.

Through 10 games, Walker is hitting .324/.405/.649 with two dingers. His 192 wRC+ might only rank third on the team, behind Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve, but it is good for 15th in all of baseball. It's not just the numbers in an admittedly small sample that make it look as if the 35-year-old is back, but rather how he's going about getting them.

Christian Walker is proving to be a valuable member of the Astros after key adjustments

Walker worked over the offseason to revamp his swing path after getting a steady diet of high, hard stuff and struggling mightily in 2025. He's made adjustments to level out his swing and shorten up so that he can better attack velocity up in the zone, and it's clearly working.

On top of that, he made it a point to get in better shape over the winter and lost 10-12 pounds. He admitted that his body didn't always feel great last year, and there's a possibility that the oblique soreness he felt last year in spring training was worse than what was let on. Given the issues with the Astros' old training staff, it wouldn't be a surprise if it was misdiagnosed.

Walker suffered an oblique injury in 2021 and put up an even worse performance than he did last year, so, in hindsight, it shouldn't be a surprise that he's now performing. He rebounded from the malady to put up the best two years of his career in 2022 and 2023, hitting 36 and 33 dingers, respectively. During that two-year stint, he struck out just 19.4% of the time.

When he suffered the oblique injury in 2021, he struck out 23.8% of the time. Last year, he posted a 27.4% K-rate, which is the worst full-season mark of his career. As Walker struggles a year ago, his walk rate plummeted from a 9.2% mark for his career to a 6.3% clip. If his 2026 walk rate of 11.9% holds up, it will be the best performance of his career.

Simply put, Walker is healthy and handling velocity better than before, and as a result, his low strikeout rate for a power hitter has returned, and with it has his ability to define the strike zone. He's not only seeing pitches better, but his body is allowing him to react to them with the quickness and authority needed to be truly productive. The Astros are starting to see the player they thought they signed a year ago, and that should have fans rejoicing.