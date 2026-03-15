Christian Walker's spring performance all but guarantees Astros infield chaos early

Despite their best efforts, no one wanted to take Christian Walker off the Houston Astros' hands this winter. That's forced the Astros to shop Isaac Paredes, an All-Star in his prime and a perfect fit for Daikin Park. Better said, Paredes is exactly the kind of player they should be keeping in order to maintain the juice in their aging roster.

Houston isn't simply going to give Paredes away to clear the glut. He's too valuable a chip, but he also has nowhere to play on a day-to-day basis. With Walker being unmovable, making $20 million per season, and possessing less versatility, he still likely gets the lion's share of the reps at first base.

To that end, it would be incredibly helpful if he were raking during spring training and alleviating the concerns from last season. If the 35-year-old could prove that it was just a blip, and not the start of an inevitable decline, it would be huge for both him and the club. It would help the Astros win games, and it could even revitalize some of his trade value.

Unfortunately, that's not what's happening now. Walker is struggling. Hard. Batting .130/.231/.304 through nine games, the implications are dire, and it brings up the question: How much more can Houston take?

Christian Walker's spring struggles are creating an uncomfortable situation for the Astros

The longer the Astros find themselves in this quagmire, the more likely it becomes that an uncomfortable situation develops in the clubhouse and fractures begin forming within the club. Things could get ugly. At least if Walker was hitting, you could feel better about things. If all parties involved in the logjam are showing out, perhaps they'd all be able to live with an imperfect arrangement.

If you're an optimist with a conspiratorial bent, you might have believed that Walker was due for a bounce-back. He had a down year in 2021 while he dealt with an oblique injury, and was back to his power-hitting self in 2022. When you consider that he dealt with an oblique issue last spring, the fact that the Astros' training staff struggled to properly diagnose injuries and their severity, and that Walker posted a .799 OPS in the second half, you could've made the case that the struggles were overblown.

Drawing conclusions from small spring training samples is always dangerous, but given his poor performance last year, it's easy to see these scuffles as a continuation of 2025. That could evaporate any hope that a misdiagnosed injury was truly responsible for last year's downturn.

With Opening Day rapidly approaching, this begs the question of how the Astros will handle their lineup should Walker continue to struggle. Do they stand by him regardless of what the numbers say? Do they bench him in favor of Paredes, writing him off as a sunk cost despite the fact that he's under contract for 2027 as well? Do they try to play the hot hand between the two and risk neither being able to find a rhythm?

If Walker had a hot spring, it would be easy to accept that he would be the regular first baseman at Paredes' expense. It still wouldn't be perfect, but it would be sufficient. But now, the only outcome is chaos, and that's the last thing a team desperately trying to keep its contention window open needs.