Jeremy Peña injury scare appears to have a happy ending (for now) as Astros fans exhale

If Houston Astros fans can take comfort in anything about the team's current situation, it is that there is real help on the way. The Astros' beleaguered pitching staff has suffered in part due to suspect defense being played behind them, so getting shortstop Jeremy Peña back in relatively short order would be a big help and allow Houston to put guys in better places on the field to succeed. However, Peña's rehab nearly became a disaster on Tuesday.

Peña is working his way back from a hamstring strain that has plagued him since the middle of April. All signs from his rehab assignment had been very positive. However, on Tuesday, Peña not only got taken out by a hard slide at second base that shook him up a bit, but he was subsequently hit by a pitch before getting pulled from the game early.

Jeremy Peña is having a nightmare rehab game. Flips over trying to field a throw then gets drilled by a pitch pic.twitter.com/ePqmO8NGU6 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 13, 2026

Jeremy Peña seems to be okay after an ugly collision and HBP during rehab assignment

Honestly, the Astros dodged a bullet when it comes to the slide at second base. The baserunner came in hot, and Peña was trying to make a play on an errant throw from the outfield when he got flipped upside down with no sign he saw it coming. After the play, Peña was understandably shaken up a bit, but stayed in the game.

Oddly enough, the HBP that caused Peña's night to finish a bit early may have been the most positive sign from the whole experience. The pitcher came up and in too far and caught Peña square, but he didn't appear to be in too much pain and was seen smiling after getting pulled from the game. In all likelihood, Peña's night was close to finishing no matter what happened, so Houston decided to get him out of there while he only had a couple of extra bruises.

At the moment, there is no indication that Peña's rehab will be delayed or that there is a new injury he is now dealing with. However, fans may want to keep a close eye out for news. Given how the Astros' season has gone so far, we can't take anything for granted.