Jose Altuve's cold stretch has Astros fans fearing early success was just a mirage

Father Time waits for no one. It may be a cliche, but it’s a cliche for a reason. Some, ahem, pharmaceuticals may have helped to stave off the aging curves for players two or three decades ago, but players like Jose Altuve are always in danger of falling off that cliff at some point. A fast start to 2026 gave some hope that his decline would wait, but his struggles over the last two or three weeks have allowed that fear to creep back in.

After going 0 for 3 on Opening Day, Altuve looked like he’d turned back the clock for the next 10 games. While he only hit two home runs early, and they were both in the same game, Altuve was hitting .378/.531/.649 through the opening game of the series in Colorado after a 3 for 5 day. He’s had some moments since then, but not nearly enough. In 21 games since that day and through Sunday, he’s hit .193/.237/.284.

Altuve walked 12 times and struck out just seven in those first 11 games spanning 49 plate appearances. In the next 21 games and 94 plate appearances, he walked just five times with 18 strikeouts. It’s kind of all fallen apart for him.

A fast Jose Altuve start turned into a cold stretch, and the underlying metrics don't provide much hope

At the most basic level, a hitter’s job is to swing at the right pitches and then hit those pitches hard. For the season, Altuve’s chase rate is in the 43rd percentile, which isn’t terrible and is an improvement, but it still isn’t good. His hard-hit rate is in the 25th percentile. His barrel rate is in the 38th percentile. His xBA is .254. His xSLG is .376. There is nothing particularly encouraging in those metrics.

Even those numbers are boosted from the first 11 games of the season. In those most recent 21 games, his hard-hit rate is just 34/8 percent. His barrel rate is just 4.3 percent. His xBA is .231 and his xSLG is .329. If you’re looking for some consolation, it’s that the expected numbers are actually improvements on the actual numbers. But they’re still not good or even playable.

As we wrote a couple of weeks ago, fastballs is giving Altuve fits. Since the hot early start, Altuve has hit just .189 with a .245 SLG on pitches classified as a fastball, and when you set the minimum velocity to 95 MPH, he’s hit just .063 without an extra base hit. With the average four-seam fastball velocity at 94.6 MPH and the average sinker velocity at 93.9 MPH, being unable to catch up to heat is a big problem.

Altuve has never been a particularly adept defender at second base. It’s part of why the Astros tried to give him a shot in left field last year, but that was a disaster. He's back at second base now, and the metrics continue to paint a picture of someone with very little range and a weak arm. He’s actually fared better going to his left this year, but he’s been as bad as ever going up the middle. The defense can be somewhat ignored when he hits, but if he’s not hitting, there isn’t much left in the profile.

Altuve has struggled on the bases as well. Fangraphs BsR stat looks at baserunning runs above average and he’s at -0.6 this season. His sprint speed is actually up, but nobody will confuse him with being fast. He’s been caught stealing on two of three attempts, and he’s already made two outs on the bases, along with getting picked off twice. To his credit, he is taking the extra base more, but it’s not enough to overcome the rest.

So what’s the rest of the story for Altuve? That’s something we don’t know yet, but with his numbers tumbling, it’s easy to see a continuation of the trend we’ve seen the last few seasons. He’s gone from a wRC+ of 164 in 2022 to 154 in 2023 to 127 in 2024 to 113 last year. Now he sits at 105 through Sunday, but that’s on the legs of his first two weeks. If the trend of the last three or so weeks continues, that number will continue to dive and the Astros will have an uncomfortable decision to make on one of their stars and one of the best players to ever wear the Astros uniform. The time comes for everyone, but it doesn’t make it any easier when it does.