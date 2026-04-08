Jose Altuve’s unsustainable hot start for the Astros doesn’t mean he will crater

For those who predicted the immediate demise of the Houston Astros coming into the 2026 season, this early stretch has been a reminder that the Astros are anything but dead. Sure, there have been some hiccups here and there, and the loss of Hunter Brown is a massive problem, but the team has largely played well and could have its best baseball in front of them if a couple of guys rebound and the bullpen can survive. A big reason why Houston has held their own so far has been the play of Jose Altuve.

Coming off a season where Altuve posted his lowest OPS (.771) since the COVID-shortened 2020 season and lowest OPS in a full season since 2013, it was fair to wonder if the 35-year-old former MVP was declining more quickly than the Astros and their fans thought when they handed him his last contract extension.

However, the start of the 2026 season gives hope that Altuve may age gracefully after all and give the Astros the value they were hoping for (and need) when they locked him up.

Jose Altuve can't keep this up, but he may now have the model the Astros need from him to be productive going forward

There is no part of Altuve's current .378/.531/.649 line that he can maintain all season long. That batting average, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage would all represent career-highs by a mile. If Altuve were to settle 100 points lower in each category, Astros fans should still be thrilled to get that from Altuve at this point in his career.

However, his crazy .531 on-base percentage does remind us of one part of Altuve's game that has often been overlooked. Through the 2023 season, Altuve averaged a .361 OBP, and that is with a couple of rough years at the start of his career and an abysmal 2020 season. He was just always a guy that, whether the power was there or not, could get on base and create scoring opportunities for the rest of the lineup. Altuve had gotten away from that the last couple of seasons, but it appears that it is a renewed focus this season.

At this point in his career, Altuve does not need to be a 25+ homer or 20+ steal guy to be effective. If he can just hit for a decent average while being an extra-base threat and working great at-bats, that is enough. Sometimes, you just have to get back to basics to remember what made you such a great player to begin with, and it looks like Altuve has resurrected a part of his game in that category that could be the key to his late-career legacy.