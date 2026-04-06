Hunter Brown's injury will force into Astros tough (but logical) rotation realignment

The Houston Astros are in a holding pattern with injured starting pitcher Hunter Brown. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day IL with a shoulder strain, but there's likely will be more context provided once he has imaging completed. Even before Brown's injury, Houston was planning on moving to a six-man rotation, but the participants involved may not be ideal.

Christian Roa was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Brown's spot on the roster initially, but he will likely only be with the team until Brown's spot in the rotation comes up again.

Spencer Arrighetti figures to be earmarked for a spot in the Astros' rotation. Being that he was optioned to Triple-A to start the season, the earliest that Arrighetti can be recalled by Houston is April 9, unless he is replacing an injured player on the team's roster. Arrighetti last pitched on April 3, so chances are his next appearance will be with the Astros, considering they will soon play 13 games in 13 days.

Brown's spot in the rotation is due up this week against the Colorado Rockies and Cody Bolton will get that start on Monday. Joe Espada has yet to reveal the team's plan after the Rockies' series, but conventional wisdom would point to Ryan Weiss getting into the rotation at some point. Weiss pitched three innings for Houston last Friday, so they need a piggy-back option in case he's not fully stretched out yet.

The Astros have depth to get through Hunter Brown's injury

Brown missing any considerable amount of time for the Astros is an outcome that Houston can't afford. Even with Tatsuya Imai's second start flashing signs that he could become a top-of-the-rotation starter, the Astros need Brown healthy and making a case to be the American League Cy Young award winner.

The silver lining, however, is that the injury may have ended their problem with Weiss before it even started. Weiss was signed to be an option in the Astros' rotation, but he opened the season in the bullpen. Even with the original plan of Houston using a six-man rotation before the end of the month, Arrighetti was expected to be the sixth pitcher added instead of the 29-year-old. Now, Weiss may finally get his chance.

A starting rotation rounded out by Arrighetti and Weiss certainly isn't an ideal, but it's the situation the Astros find themselves in. Hopefully, it's only for a couple of weeks.