Astros find themselves facing huge test early after Hunter Brown injury reveal

If you were to make a list of the Houston Astros cannot afford to be without if they want to turn things around in 2026, Hunter Brown would be at or near the top of the list. After the departure of Framber Valdez, Brown is the undisputed ace of a Houston rotation with a lot of questions and injury concerns. Unfortunately, we can now add Brown to that list of question marks.

Through his first two starts of the season, Brown had been pitching well. He has only given up one earned run across 10.2 innings with 17 strikeouts against six walks. You can have some quibbles as to his early season efficiency, but the results have been there and it was exciting to think about what he could do once all the offseason rust was knocked off.

Instead, it looks like the Astros may have to wait a while to see Brown in action again. On Sunday, it was reported that Brown was heading to the IL with what is currently be described as a right shoulder strain.

Hunter Brown is going on the IL with a right shoulder strain. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 5, 2026

Astros lose Hunter Brown to a shoulder injury as their questionable rotation depth faces biggest test yet

It is way too early to suggest a timeline for Brown to return. Very often, these "shoulder strains" are just an early diagnosis and is basically saying "we know something is wrong, but we need to do more tests to see HOW wrong." With there being little heads up before now that Brown was dealing with a shoulder issue, it is likely we are still in the early stages of the team and Brown figuring out what is going on.

Whether it is a short IL stint or something more serious and long-term, the pressure is on the rest of the Astros' starting pitching depth to step up. Ryan Weiss could very well get his chance to slide into the rotation spot that he coveted since signing with Houston and there are a few young Astros arms that could get a look as well. Thankfully, Tatsuya Imai's second MLB start went much better than his first, so there is at least some stability in the rotation for the moment.

Make no mistake, though. Brown getting hurt is no small deal for the Astros' chances. It is theoretically possible they could survive or even thrive without him, but losing a Cy Young-caliber starter a couple weeks into the season is a big void to fill. That it is a shoulder injury is particularly concerning as shoulders can be much more finicky and slow to heal than, say, elbows or hamstrings. We'll just have to wait and see what Brown's prognosis is before predicting next steps, but this does not seem great.