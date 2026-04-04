Hunter Brown’s 2026 start has Astros ace on track to address unfinished business

The American League has no shortage of outstanding pitchers. Although Tarik Skubal dominated last year's Cy Young voting to win the award for a second consecutive season, other top contenders like Garrett Crochet, Max Fried, and Bryan Woo also had strong cases.

Houston Astros right-hander Hunter Brown finished third in voting with a 2.43 ERA over 185.1 innings, and finds himself squarely among that group of elite AL starting pitchers. Based on his first two outings of 2026, he seems ready to take the top spot on the podium.

Astros starter Hunter Brown has been incredible to start the season

Brown followed a strong 2024 season with an excellent 2025, posting elite quality of contact numbers while still managing a 28.3% strikeout rate. In 2026, he has taken another step forward, phasing out his cutter completely and relying on his sinker and knuckle curve more frequently.

This was on display during his second start of the year against the Red Sox, striking out eight batters in six innings with just one earned run. It was a far more efficient performance than his start on Opening Day which saw him labor through 4.2 scoreless innings while throwing 102 pitches.

Hunter Brown, Nasty 82mph Knuckle Curve. 😨



8th K pic.twitter.com/oHCBIuorI9 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 1, 2026

Through two starts, Brown has a 39.5% strikeout rate and the 38.9% whiff rate on his knuckle curve. Like last year, it's looking like it'll be his most effective secondary pitch and will complement his four-seam fastball well.

Brown will face the usual suspects in 2026 — Skubal, Crochet, and Fried — if he hopes to win the AL Cy Young Award. It's a lot to ask of a starting pitcher, especially in today's game, but if Brown ends up playing a pivotal role in leading Houston to an unexpected playoff berth, it may be enough to push him above his closest competitors.

Brown undoubtedly has the stuff to end 2026 with elite numbers, especially if he continues to be as dominant as he has been thus far. Even if he doesn't manage to win the Cy Young this year, he's still just 27 years old and has demonstrated just how impactful his skillset can be. With his prime still ahead of him, winning a Cy Young isn't so much an "if" as it is a "when."