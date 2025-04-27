Forrest Whitley is running out of time with Astros after latest injury strikes

Houston Astros reliever Forrest Whitley has certainly been through a lot on his way to the big leagues. Some of that is his own fault thanks to a 50 game drug suspension in 2018, but he has also had to deal with multiple injuries as he went from a can't-miss pitching prospect to an afterthought in the Astros' farm system.

There was some hope that 2025 would be different as Whitley put his issues behind him and transitioned to a relief role. A fluke bone bruise this spring delayed his debut, but Whitley looked primed and ready once he was activated from the IL and should have been a nice boost to Houston's relief corps.

Unfortunately, as is often the case with Whitley, his return to the mound in the majors did not last long. On Sunday, the Astros put Whitley on the IL with a knee sprain while returning Kaleb Ort from his rehab assignment in a corresponding roster move.

Astros News: Forrest Whitley is back on the IL again, Kaleb Ort activated

It is nice to get Ort back at least. Ort has been dealing with an oblique strain for at least a month, but it looks like Houston dodged a major injury there. His rehab appearances have been a bit uneven, but nothing that would indicate that the injury is going to cause him problems.

As for Whitley, it really does feel like his time with the team could be running short. Knee injuries can be troublesome and this is to his landing leg. If he is only out for the minimum number of days, that is one thing and he could still provide some value. However, if his absence extends into the summer, one wonders how much the team has to gain from keeping him around.

If the Astros part ways with Whitley, it frees up the active and 40-man roster to make other moves to adjust the roster. Given how many moving parts the Astros have right now and what could be required as the trade deadline approaches, Whitley's injury makes a strong case that he should be the odd man out.

