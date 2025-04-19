Astros hoping to get value from former top pitching prospect with latest roster move

For years, Houston Astros fans have been waiting to see if Forrest Whitley was going to ever turn into anything in the big leagues. Once one of top ranked pitching prospects in all of baseball, Whitley has seen his fortunes crater in recent years thanks to a drug suspension and several injuries that cost him valuable playing time. Most recently, Whitley has been shelved with a bone bruise in his knee that kept him from starting 2025 with the big league team.

When Whitley is healthy, his arm is a difference-maker. His health issues have likely closed the door on the hopes that he could pitch out of the rotation, but his stuff (again, assuming he is right) is more than good enough to excel out of the bullpen.

Well, we are about to find out if that is true as the Astros just activated Whitley from the IL. To make room on their roster, they optioned Nick Hernandez to the minors.

The Astros activated Forrest Whitley off the injured list and optioned Nick Hernandez to Triple-A. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) April 19, 2025

Astros finally activate Forrest Whitley, option Nick Hernandez

The roster move here was pretty straightforward. Hernandez hasn't factored into Houston's big league plans at all in 2025 thus far. With Hernandez having a pair of MiLB options and both players fulfilling similar roles, he was an easy choice for being the odd man out.

As for Whitley, his activation also represents what is likely to be his last chance with the Astros. Through everything, he has only been able to manage three appearances in the big leagues. Out of minor league options now, Whitley either has to prove that he can stay healthy and contribute now or get comfortable with the idea that he could get shuffled off the Astros' roster for the last time soon.

So far, most of the updates about how his stuff has looked this spring have been good. Let's hope that he makes the most of this opportunity and shows that he is finally ready.

