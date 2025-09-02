Former MLB GM tried to expose Astros’ flaw but totally whiffed

We've reached the time of the year when the analysts are trying to pick apart holes in prospective playoff contenders' cases. While there are reasons to be wary of the Houston Astros, a former MLB general manager's assessment of the situation couldn't be further off the mark.

In his latest column for The Athletic (subscription required), Jim Bowden pegged staying healthy as the biggest obstacle that Houston must overcome down the stretch. While he admits that is a "no duh" type of statement that could apply to any team, Bowden doubles down.

Yes, Jim, the Astros have sustained a tremendous amount of injuries this season, but even without a litany of star players for large swaths of the season, the team has controlled first place in the AL West for the majority of the season. The reality of the situation is that Houston is finally starting to get healthy when it counts.

Former MLB GM's buyer beware warning about the Astros actually legitimizes their case to be considered true contenders

The Astros still have some injury issues to contend with. Josh Hader might not pitch again before the regular season ends. Isaac Paredes was feared to be done for the year, and while now the door has been opened a crack for him to return before the end of the season, thanks to some platelet-rich plasma injections, the jury is still very much out as to whether he can make it back and actually perform.

Despite these key pieces languishing on the IL, the Astros are actually starting to get healthy, finally. Jeremy Peña has been back for a while now, and as of August 26, so too is Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez's return can't be overstated. His early-season struggles and the fact that he hadn't played since May 2 can make outsiders forget, but this is a guy with a .960 career OPS.

Though it's only been five games since his return, the fearsome slugger has looked like his old self. For a Houston lineup that has struggled since the trade deadline, getting vintage Alvarez back only strengthens their case.

In addition to consistency concerns in the lineup, the state of the starting rotation would have been a more valid critique for Bowden to make. The former Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals general manager calls out Houston's pair of aces at the top with Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez, but neglected to address the issues that have plagued the rest of the starters throughout the season.

Even then, the health argument holds little weight. The Astros have already gotten Spencer Arrighetti, Cristian Javier, and Lance McCullers Jr. back from the IL, and perhaps the biggest impact arm of all is nearing a return in the form of 2021 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up Luis Garcia.

While Arrighetti and McCullers have struggled, Javier has posted a 3.38 ERA since coming back into the fold, and together with Garcia could present a sizable upgrade over the cacophony of depth arms the Astros have been forced to rely upon this season.

Injuries can happen at any time, but contrary to Bowden's narrative, Houston is actually getting healthier at just the right time, and with several impact players returning or nearing a return, they look prepared to make some noise down the stretch.

