Luis Garcia’s rehab progress could change everything for Astros’ playoff push

If there's one need the Houston Astros still haven't solved, it's the need for a reliable starting pitcher behind their dynamic duo of Hunter Brown and Framber Valdez. Prior to his latest IL stint, Lance McCullers Jr. had failed to prove he was up to the task and now should have to earn his way back in.

Beyond McCullers Jr.'s failings, the middle and back end of the rotation have been decimated by injuries, with Ronel Blanco and Hayden Wesneski being lost for the year due to Tommy John surgery, and Spencer Arrighetti missing a large chunk of time as well.

That's led to Houston having to turn to some depth options with some decidedly mixed results. Fortunately, the cavalry is coming with Spencer Arrighetti making his return (though it did not go well), Cristian Javier returning now, and Luis Garcia on the verge of making his return as well.

Of the trio, Garcia stands above as the best option given his past track record, and a recent update has brought even more reason to be encouraged to the forefront.

Luis Garcia's rehab progress should give the Astros hope that he can provide a huge boost down the stretch

It's been a long and winding road back to action for the former top prospect, as Garcia has undergone numerous setbacks in his quest to return to the mound after having Tommy John surgery. That has left some to question how the 28-year-old hurler would fare after last setting foot on a big league mound in 2023.

We'll still have to wait and see how his return to the majors will play out, but if his last rehab outing is any indication, it'll be more than fine.

Looks like he's completely knocked the rust away, which is great news for the Astros. While Arrighetti and Javier returning helps, it was Garcia who looked to be ascending to stardom prior to his unfortunate injury.

Armed with a high-spin, high-octane fastball, a wipeout slider, and his best pitch, a devastating changeup, Garcia put together two very promising seasons in 2021 and 2022, posting ERAs of 3.48 and 3.72, respectively.

If he can bring that mid-3 ERA type performance back to Houston with a healthy dose of strikeouts, as he's shown in the past, it will take an enormous amount of pressure not only off of Brown and Valdez, but also off of Arrighetti and Javier as the latter two look to fill out the back of the rotation.

That could conceivably give Houston three potential front-line starters as the club jockeys for playoff position, and Garcia could factor prominently into the team's postseason rotation. With a 12.6 K/9 and 2.40 ERA during his time down at Triple-A Sugar Land, it's not super hard to dream of his right arm dominating alongside Brown and Valdez when it matters most.

