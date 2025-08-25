All signs point to Houston Astros slugger Yordan Álvarez returning from the injured list on Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies. Houston's roster has been missing one of its most important pieces since the beginning of May with a hand injury. However, the Astros have somehow staved off the competition and remain atop the AL West standings.

Álvarez began a rehab assignment with the Corpus Christi Hooks last week and has looked like the player Astros fans know and love. Though his numbers at the outset of the season were very un-Yordan-like, Álvarez was 7-for-15 (.467) with four doubles, four RBI, and two walks in four rehab appearances with the Astros' Double-A affiliate last week.

The Astros are going to need that version of Álvarez if they hope to have any semblance of success come October. Though Houston is still clinging to first place in the division, it hasn't been their offense that's been leading the way, and that can't continue once the postseason begins.

Astros pin postseason hopes on Yordan Álvarez fixing their biggest flaw

Though Houston ranks 4th in all of Major League Baseball in batting average (.254), they're not scoring runs. The Astros are 20th in MLB In runs scored (560), and have the third-best run differential in the AL West. In other words, the Astros are getting 'em on and getting 'em over, but they're failing to get 'em in.

A bit reason for that is Houston's lack of pop. Though batting average itself isn't as antiquated as some analytics-junkies would have you believe, it doesn't tell the entire picture. While Houston is among the top 5 in average, they're outside the top 10 in on-base percentage, slugging percentage, and OPS. The Astros also rank 15th in home runs, something they hope Álvarez's return can help improve.

Historically, Álvarez has been one of the Astros' biggest run producers. During the past three seasons, he's been responsible for 103 homers and 280 RBI. Houston will need more of that type of production from Álvarez when he returns the lineup this week.

The Astros lineup has changed a lot since Álvarez hit the IL back in May, so it remains to be seen exactly where Joe Espada will deploy his biggest bat. Regardless of where Álvarez plays, Houston will be counting on his to produce. If not, the Astros could be one-and-done in the postseason this fall.

